LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A Lauderhill apartment went up in flames overnight.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue said they received a call around 2 a.m. about the apartment fire at Park West rentals at 1921 NW 46th Avenue.

Lauderhill police said they had gone to that same apartment in reference to a domestic disturbance before the fire.

Neighbors say their apartments have heavy smoke and water damage. They woke up to someone banging on their door and yelling “fire!” The people who live in the apartment where the fire started weren’t home.

Lauderhill police, fire, and the state Fire Marshal have launched an investigation.

