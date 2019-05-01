WATCH LIVEAG William Barr Testify About Mueller Report Before Senate Judiciary Committee
MIAMI (AP) -— A judge says video surveillance from police busts at two massage parlors in Martin County can’t be used in prosecuting prostitution charges against alleged patrons in cases similar to one involving New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

A judge said Wednesday detectives didn’t follow rules to minimize the surveillance of noncriminal activity in massage rooms at two spas in Martin County.

The judge’s decision in Martin County is independent of whatever the judge in neighboring Palm Beach County decides in Kraft’s case.

The judge says the hidden video surveillance captured innocent customers who were getting legitimate massages.

The ruling came as Kraft’s attorneys argued in a courtroom in Palm Beach County that video of the Patriots owner allegedly paying for sex acts at a Jupiter spa should be thrown out.

