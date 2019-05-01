MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Charges against Mexican actor Pablo Lyle were upgraded Wednesday to manslaughter after a March road rage incident turned deadly.

Lyle, 32, is accused in the killing of 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez.

The actor appeared at his arraignment dressed in a blue suit and pleaded not guilty.

Lyle could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

On March 31st, Lyle was a passenger in a car when the driver cut off another driver in the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and NW 14th Street.

SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS CAPTURED THE PUNCH:

Lyle was captured on video running out of the passenger side of the vehicle towards Hernandez and knocking him unconscious with one punch.

At the time, Lyle was charged with battery. He was released on $5,000 bond and allowed to return to Mexico.

On April 4th, Hernandez died from his injuries. He had suffered a broken skull and internal bleeding.

Next hearing in the case is scheduled for July 11.

LYLE IS TRANSPORTED TO TGK:

Lyle will remain under house arrest and will not have access to his passport.

Lyle’s attorney, Bruce Lehr, said during his original hearing that his client was a victim and was protecting his family.

“The victim came running up trying to break the driver’s window. In the car was, not just a six year old, but his wife and nephew,” he told the judge.