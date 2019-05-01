



SMITHFIELD (CBSMiami/AP)- One of the coldest cases in North Carolina has been solved.

A Florida man police said left a woman tied up and shot beside her 4-month-old baby in 1972 has been arrested.

The News & Observer reports, 65-year-old, Larry Joe Scott was arrested Monday in Bradenton, just north of Sarasota, and charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of 33-year-old Bonnie Neighbors.

Neighbors was kidnapped with her baby boy while on their way to pick up her 7-year-old son from school. Her body and the 4-month-old were later found in a migrant worker house near Benson, North Carolina.

Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said the investigation picked up after nearly 47 years when newer DNA technology pointed to Scott.

North Carolina State Attorney General Josh Stein said confirmatory testing is in process.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)