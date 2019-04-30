CARACAS (CBSMiami/CNN) – The leader of Venezuela’s opposition, Juan Guaidó, on Tuesday declared “the start of the end of the usurpation,” in a dawn address in which he was flanked by men in military fatigues and armored vehicles in the capital Caracas.

Guaidó, who is head of Venezuela’s national assembly and has been recognized as president by dozens of other countries, has led months of protest against the Nicolas Maduro government, yet Tuesday marked his boldest attempt yet to involve the military in the removal of the Venezuelan president.

In the video, broadcast on Guaidó’s social media account, another key opposition figure, Leopoldo Lopez, appeared to be present.

Lopez, who was under house arrest, said he was freed by the military and called on Venezuelans to peacefully protest.

The video appeared to be filmed at a Caracas military airbase. The Associated Press reports tear gas was just fired near that base.

Guaidó has called for nationwide demonstrations on May 1st and said his announcement signaled the start of that protest a day early.

He later tweeted, “The people of Venezuela initiated the end of the usurpation. At this moment I am meeting with the main military units of our Armed Forces, beginning the final phase of Operation Freedom.”

