MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after an early morning house fire in North Miami Beach.

The fire is believed to have started in a bedroom of the home at 16th Street and 158th Avenue around 3 a.m.

The couple who rents a room in the home, Shawn Wakeleyn and Amanda Ellis, home made it out safely with their dog. They said the woke to smoke filling their room. When Wakeleyn went to check the other rooms in the home he found the homeowner unconscious.

“I had to do what I had to do to get my people out first and then I ran back in there and he was halfway out his door and halfway in the kitchen. So I grabbed him and yanked him as far as I could get him before the smoke started affecting me. I got him in the kitchen and then I ran out the door and that’s when the ambulance came and they pulled him out. Obviously, he was knocked out before I even got to him,” said Wakeleyn.

“It’s scary because you go to bed expecting to wake up in the morning to your alarm clock not to smoke. Luckily he woke up because like the cops said we could have died in out sleep without even knowing it,” said Ellis.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire but the couple thinks it may have been a lit cigarette.