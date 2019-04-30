



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Venezuelans living in South Florida are excited as they watch live coverage of what’s happening on the streets of Caracas.

“Right now, I’m so happy for the people in Venezuela because we can see the freedom so near,” said Ramon Rodriguez.

Thousands of Venezuelans have turned to the streets after interim President Juan Guaidó declared Tuesday “the start of the end of the usurpation,” in a dawn address in which he was flanked by men in military fatigues and armored vehicles in the capital Caracas.

Guaidó has led months of protest against the Nicolas Maduro government. Tuesday marked his boldest attempt yet to involve the military in the removal of the Venezuelan president.

Venezuelans who gathering at El Arepazo restaurant in Doral are hopeful they will see change and the ousting of Maduro.

“I think today is the day to start, and it’s the day, definitely it’s the day. But it’s a good start and we have to continue moving forward with this peaceful movement,” said Oscar Puig.

The actions by the Venezuelan people and Guaidó have received support from several South Florida politicians.

This is the moment for those military officers in #Venezuela to fulfill their constitutional oath & defend the legitimate interim President @jguaido in this effort to restore democracy. You can write history in the hours & days ahead. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019

Legitimate Interim President of #Venezuela @jguaido has been joined this morning by members of military at the Miranda Air Force base in #Caracas. It is time for every branch of govt including TSJ to help restore constitutional order. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019

After years of suffering freedom is waiting for people of #Venezuela. Do not let them take this opportunity from you. Now is the moment to take to the streets in support of your legitimate constitutional government. Do not allow this moment to slip away. It may not come again — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 30, 2019

Senator Rick Scott also urged the military to support the people of Venezuela to take back their country.

Today, will be an important day in the history of the #Venezuela. Military leaders have a choice: support the rightful President, @jguaido and freedom & democracy for the people or stand with @NicolasMaduro, whose evil reign is about to be left on the ash heap of history. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 30, 2019

I spoke to @AmbJohnBolton this morning. The situation in #Venezuela is fluid and information is sketchy as social media has been largely shut down. But the United States stands with the patriots of Venezuela fighting for their life, liberty and sacred honor. #OperaciónLibertad — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 30, 2019

Today Venezuela dawns with the air of freedom! We stand with the Venezuelan people and interim president @jguaido in these decisive hours as they restore their democracy. #VivaVenezuelaLibre #OperaciónLibertad — Rep. Donna E. Shalala (@RepShalala) April 30, 2019

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez released a video statement urging support for Guaido.

“As mayor of the city of Miami, I will do everything to support their efforts. I ask for your prayers and your support today,” he said.