MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Venezuelans living in South Florida are excited as they watch live coverage of what’s happening on the streets of Caracas.

“Right now, I’m so happy for the people in Venezuela because we can see the freedom so near,” said Ramon Rodriguez.

Thousands of Venezuelans have turned to the streets after interim President Juan Guaidó declared Tuesday “the start of the end of the usurpation,” in a dawn address in which he was flanked by men in military fatigues and armored vehicles in the capital Caracas.

Guaidó has led months of protest against the Nicolas Maduro government. Tuesday marked his boldest attempt yet to involve the military in the removal of the Venezuelan president.

Venezuelans who gathering at El Arepazo restaurant in Doral are hopeful they will see change and the ousting of Maduro.

“I think today is the day to start, and it’s the day, definitely it’s the day. But it’s a good start and we have to continue moving forward with this peaceful movement,” said Oscar Puig.

The actions by the Venezuelan people and Guaidó have received support from several South Florida politicians.

Senator Rick Scott also urged the military to support the people of Venezuela to take back their country.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez released a video statement urging support for Guaido.

“As mayor of the city of Miami, I will do everything to support their efforts. I ask for your prayers and your support today,” he said.

