MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The trailer for the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie dropped on Tuesday and the nostalgia is real!

Based off of the classic SEGA video game, the trailer shows our favorite furry blue blur as he teams up with a local police officer to help stop his evil nemesis, Ivo Robotnik aka Doctor Eggman, from taking over the world.

In the trailer, you can even hear the well-known sound effect of the gold rings that are common in the original video games. Sonic can also be seen using his special ‘spin attack.’

Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ is heard playing in the background throughout the trailer as well.

While the film is bringing back a lot of memories for fans, there are a lot of mixed reviews about Sonic’s CGI and the quality of the film on Twitter.

Can the Avengers go back in time and stop this from happening too? #SonicMovie https://t.co/nufHA1dBkY — Ken Bruno (@kenbruno) April 30, 2019

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, while Jim Carrey will take on the role of Doctor Eggman.

The film is expected to hit theaters in November.