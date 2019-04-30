WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Entertainment, Local TV, Movie Trailers, Sonic the Hedgehog

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The trailer for the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie dropped on Tuesday and the nostalgia is real!

Based off of the classic SEGA video game, the trailer shows our favorite furry blue blur as he teams up with a local police officer to help stop his evil nemesis, Ivo Robotnik aka Doctor Eggman, from taking over the world.

In the trailer, you can even hear the well-known sound effect of the gold rings that are common in the original video games. Sonic can also be seen using his special ‘spin attack.’

Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ is heard playing in the background throughout the trailer as well.

While the film is bringing back a lot of memories for fans, there are a lot of mixed reviews about Sonic’s CGI and the quality of the film on Twitter.

 

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, while Jim Carrey will take on the role of Doctor Eggman.

The film is expected to hit theaters in November.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s