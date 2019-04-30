TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — The Sunshine State is cracking down on toxic red tide algae blooms after a research bill focused on controlling the environmental hazard was given the green light by the Florida legislature.

The House voted 112-1 for the measure providing $3 million a year for the next six years to research red tide. The bill now goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The research would be a partnership between the state Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Mote Marine Laboratory.

Florida recently experienced one of its largest red tide blooms in recorded history. The 15-month bloom caused respiratory irritations in people and killed sea turtles, manatees, dolphins and fish.

The main sponsor, Republican Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota said the state has traditionally spent money on red tide research during a bloom, but the money dries up when the bloom ends.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)