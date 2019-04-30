



— A motorcyclist who lost control and crashed after allegedly flipping off a driver on a Texas highway is in critical condition, deputies said.

A woman and her child were in a Chevy Suburban making a left turn Sunday night on the North Eldridge Parkway in Cypress, just northwest of Houston, when the motorcyclist was revving his engine behind her, according to authorities.

The man, driving a black Harley-Davidson, passed the woman on her right and made an obscene gesture, KPRC reported. He then got in front of her vehicle and turned around and flipped her off a second time, but lost control and crashed.

“After he gave her the finger a second time, he lost control, hit the curb and struck his head. He was unconscious at the scene,” Harris County Sheriff’s Officer Dashana Cheek-McNeal told KTRK.

Police said the driver of the Chevy Suburban did not hit the motorcyclist.

Paramedics performed CPR on the motorcyclist, who was taken to a hospital via LifeFlight in critical condition, authorities said.