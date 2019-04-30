Comments
HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – A police chase from Pembroke Pines into Hallandale Beach ended when the driver a truck lost control and flipped the vehicle.
Pembroke Pines police say the driver of the truck, which had been reported stolen, rammed an undercover officer as they were following it.
The chase ended near the southbound lanes of I-95 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard when the truck crashed and came to rest with the passenger side facing up.
Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue worked to free the driver who was trapped inside. The man was pulled from the truck and taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries.