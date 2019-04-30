MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was an exciting and memorable day for a local high school principal.
Miguel Veloso, principal of Miami Springs Adult Education Center, was named Miami-Dade County Principal of the Year.
It happened during an event at Doral Senior High on Tuesday.
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and members of the school board were on hand, as were school administrators, teachers and students to share in the celebration with Veloso.
“It’s an incredible event,” said Principal Veloso. “I feel honored to represent the district as the 2018-2019 Principal of the Year.”
In addition to the great honor of being named Principal of the Year, Veloso also received a three-year lease for a brand new 2019 Toyota Camry, generously donated by Toyota of North Miami.
Principal Veloso has been an educator for 24 years, first as a social science teacher at Booker T. Washington Middle School and then as an assistant principal at Miami Southridge Senior High School.