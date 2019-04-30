MIAMI (CBSMiami)– A Miami man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for possessing over 5,000 images of child pornography within two separate storage units, said U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan of the Southern District of Florida.

Adolfo Zayas-Bazan Albaisa, 56, was sentenced Monday, after pleading guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in February, 2019.

He is also ordered to serve 20 years under supervised release after his sentence ends.

Albaisa holds a Master’s Degree from Harvard and he taught at the University of Miami from 1994 to 2002 and at Florida International University from 2000 to 2002.

He bought the units in Miami and Doral in 2007 and the storage company auctioned them off in 2013 and 2016 when Albaisa stopped paying for them.

According to Orshan, when the winning bidders looked through the units they discovered several images that showed underage boys performing sexual acts.

The FBI took over the investigation from there and found evidence on two images that matched Albaisa’s fingerprints.

Albaisa stored other inappropriate items including boy scout paraphernalia, children’s clothing and photos of teenagers at swimming and wrestling events.

Various personal items like architectural drawings, Albaisa’s resume, family photographs and even a UM library card were also found inside.