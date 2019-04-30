Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Several people have been arrested in a homeowners insurance fraud scheme.
Miami-Dade County’s state attorney announced the arrests on Tuesday.
A yearlong investigation named “Operation Rubicon” led to the arrests.
Authorities say this was a $600,000 insurance scam.
Miami-Dade County State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle says the scheme was related to water damage claims.
“It’s scams like the one we are describing today that play a huge role in what many believe are exploding insurance rates,” said Rundle.
Authorities say the insurance fraud investigation began after legitimate insurance companies in South Florida contacted authorities about possible fraudulent residential insurance claims.