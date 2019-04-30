



Summer is almost here! While it’s a great time to slow down, the Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show is a must-do visit, presenting some great options to make your home more relaxing, organized, trendy, high-tech and more. With a little or a lot of work, annual improvements help increase the value of your home and keep it secure – especially with hurricane season around the corner! Most of all, your home both inside and out, should be the best place to relax at the end of the work day as well as a comfortable space to entertain.

Here are a few of the many exhibitors that will showcase their products and services at the May 24 to 27th(Memorial Day Weekend) Fort Lauderdale Home Show. Purchase tickets online by Thursday, May 23rd at take advantage of the early bird discount. www.homeshows.net.

Layze Systems

Layze Systems was the first company that introduced real quality in modern outdoor. They were inspired by the marine industry, with the same quality for durability and high-end finish. Layze Systems is fully dedicated to transcending the construction industry with their revolutionary state-of-the-art modular systems. By integrating the versatility of modular assembly with the elegance of modern design, they have put together a line of products that covers the full spectrum of outdoor-living and patio design, complete with exemplary use of materials and incredible structural durability.

Premium Digital Control

Premium Digital Control is the prevailing home automation company in South Florida. They service both residential and commercial properties from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach. Having been recognized through multiple industry awards, in addition to their CEDIA certifications, they have proven to be the forefront leader within custom technology and integration. Premium Digital Control has over a decade of experience in exceeding their customers’ expectations. Their commitment is to provide the most simplified solutions that are tailored for everyone to use.

Arkimodel

Arkimodel emerges out of the need to offer an integrated solution for interiors. Their core values are shaped by elements of design, functionality and service. Arkimodel employs the latest technology in modular systems to achieve the most efficient use of space while providing the most vanguardist designs. With a minimalist approach, they create beautiful and modern closets, doors and entertainment units that are adaptable to any particular space and style. Because every space is unique, Arkimodel provides the option to customize and accessorize finishes in all their designs. Custom and accessories options range from inside leather finishes, lightning effects, and a variety of storage compositions.

Rock&Chair

Rock&Chair was created by brothers, Simon and Albert, who grew up with an intense interest in designing and making things with whatever came to hand since childhood. Rock&Chair’s stylish collection is a Rock ‘n’ Roll range of unique handcrafted pieces that subtly balances Indonesian-sourced woods from sustainably managed forests and fabrics sourced in France and elsewhere. By allowing their imagination to run free like a Rolling Stone and giving life to one-of-a-kind items, the brothers offer a special rocking armchair to curl up to anyone who wants to create and share memories.

Puppy Robot USA

Puppy Robot USA’s mission is to build an ecosystem where smart living spaces are created with the Puppy Cube. The Puppy Cube is a projector that can make any surface interactive. Unlike traditional projectors, the Puppy Cube does more than put on a show. It turns a flat wall, table, or even your floor into an interactive touchscreen. The projector adds a whole new dimension to your digital life with ultra short-throw projection, Android apps, and AnytouchTM technology.

Color Stone

Color Stone is committed to always delivering a distinctive and broad selection of colors and textures. They offer Marble, Granite, Porcelain and Quartz stones from quality and exclusive sources around the world. Color Stone works to be innovative and selective with their material in order to offer the best of the industry. Their mission is to always offer the best service and quality in all Granite and Marble fine products.

Florida Hot Tub & Sauna

At Florida Hot Tub & Sauna, they offer a wide range of sauna, steam room, hot tubs and swim spas. This includes equipment, supplies, filters and support. Florida Hot Tub & Sauna sells commercial and residential saunas and does custom installations. They have expertise in guiding you to make the decision on all saunas, including an infrared sauna, traditional sauna, custom sauna, steam room for your shower, commercial steam units for clubs and hotels, filters equipment and supplies.

Florida Aluminum Products

Florida Aluminum Products a full service glass company with the resources to produce quality hurricane impact proof windows and doors from beginning to end. They offer a full line of residential and commercial products. Florida Aluminum Products is Florida’s only master distributor of PGT products. By working with a trusted brands such as PGT Custom Windows, homeowners have peace of mind in all weather conditions.

Above content provided by the Home Design and Remodeling Show.