DAYTONA BEACH (CBSMiami) – Surfers in Volusia County are back in the water just days after a 19-year-old was bitten by a shark.

It happened Sunday night around 7:45 p.m. while the man was in waist deep water.

Surfing instructor Drake Hickman said surfers should not be alone at night.

“The sharks feed on the inside at night and they go in the shallow water and their mouths just go like this, so they think your leg or feet are a little fish. They bite it and they let go. You don’t want to be out there by yourself at night,” he said.

Lifeguards say the shark bit the man on the right calf and they treated his injuries on the beach before he drove himself to the hospital. It’s unclear what type of shark bit him but Hickman has an idea.

“It could have been a little black tip shark, it could have been a small bull shark. A lot of babies are in the inside feeding on the little bait fish,” he said.

Hickman said we can’t blame the sharks, but it does happen.

This is the first shark bite of the year in Volusia County.