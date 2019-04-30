WATCH LIVE:Jupiter prostitution bust hearing involving Patriots' owner Robert Kraft
BARTOW (CBSMiami/AP) — Justice has been served for a 13-year-old girl with disabilities and her family, after the Florida man who raped and impregnated her was sentenced to life in prison.

Carlos Carrizales, 61, was sentenced Monday for his attack on the helpless young girl whose disabilities prevented her from understanding both the attack and pregnancy.

The Ledger reports Carrizales was sentenced after having been convicted last month of felonies including  sexual battery on a helpless person, impregnating a child under 16-years-old and other charges.

Authorities learned of the girl’s pregnancy in 2016 and subsequent DNA testing of men in the girl’s life led authorities to Carrizales.

DNA tests showed he was 99.99% likely to be the baby’s father.

The non-verbal teenager carried out the pregnancy and gave birth to her daughter in early 2017.

Carrizales was arrested that November.

The victim’s family reportedly said the baby has the same disabilities as the teenager. They say the teenager does not understand her relation to the baby.

