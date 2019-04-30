SARASOTA (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man faces life in prison after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder and child neglect in the death of his ex-girlfriend’s 2-year-old son in August 2017.
Prosecutors say David Vickers, 33, was babysitting Luca Sholey while his girlfriend worked. He reportedly told investigators he put the boy down for a nap and found him unresponsive an hour later. An autopsy found the boy had six broken ribs in different stages of healing.
The Bradenton Herald reports the boy’s death was the result of asphyxia.
Jurors convicted Vickers in less than three hours.
Vickers was released from prison in 2017 after serving time for trafficking in stolen property.
