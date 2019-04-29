MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new traffic shift made for a confusing commute for some drivers in south Miami-Dade on Monday.
Over the weekend, drivers going northbound on Florida’s Turnpike wishing to access northbound SR 874 had to use the right three lanes to exit onto northbound SR 874 instead of the three left lanes, which are now the northbound Florida’s Turnpike through lanes.
This switching of lanes led to widespread confusion during the busy Monday morning commute. Chopper 4 over the turnpike witnessed drivers, caught off guard by the switch, swerving across lanes of traffic to get to their exit.
The new exits have been clearly marked with signs, but until drivers get used to the switch they are warned to be extra cautious at this interchange.