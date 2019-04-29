MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A two-day manhunt has led to the arrest of a man reportedly linked to seven rapes in Daytona Beach.
Markeith Martin, who is homeless, admitted to forcibly raping women on the streets, telling authorities in graphic detail that he would offer his victims drugs and if they refused, he would have to “get rough with them,” according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri.
One victim reportedly told detectives that Martin, 44, threatened to stab her if she resisted.
Investigators said DNA linked Markeith Martin to six rapes in Daytona Beach and a seventh in Holly Hill.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports he was booked Friday on one count of sexual battery in connection with one of the reported rapes from 2018.
