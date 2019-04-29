COLUMBUS (CBSMiami/AP) — Two orphan manatees, originally rescued in Florida, continue on the road to recovery after being moved to a zoo in Columbus, Ohio.
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said the male calves, which began their rehabilitation at the Miami Seaquarium, arrived in Ohio this week and eventually will be returned to Florida waters.
Bananatee, the larger of the two, is 225 pounds. He was found in the Indian Creek waterway near Miami last July.
The zoo said the other calf, 185-pound Tostone, was rescued in February from the Lake Worth Lagoon in Riviera Beach and showed signs of cold stress.
The Columbus Zoo has been part of a manatee rehabilitation partnership for 20 years. It currently has three other manatees in its care.
