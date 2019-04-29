



DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins will introduce new quarterback Josh Rosen to South Florida Monday afternoon. The Dolphins got Rosen in a trade deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says Josh will come in and compete because there are no starters.

“The guys who produce on the practice field and do all of the things that help this team win, those are the guys who are going to play,” said Flores. “If you step into this building, you gotta be ready to compete so when Josh gets here, he’s gotta be ready to compete for the role that he has here. That’s really the case for every one that enters the building,” Flores added.

The Dolphins traded a 2019 second-round draft pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection to Arizona for Rosen.

“We looked at it as an opportunity to add a good young football player that has a lot of potential in this league,” said Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier. “We didn’t go out saying he’s got to be a franchise quarterback for us. For us, he’s a very talented, young player.”

Meantime, Rosen posted a video on Twitter congratulating his replacement with the Cardinals, Kyler Murray, and to wish the team well. He also said he’s looking forward to joining the team.

“I couldn’t be more excited to become a Miami Dolphin and I’m ready to attack this chapter in my life and give you guys everything I have each and every day.” He added, “Get ready South Florida. Go Fins.”

Rosen will be competing against veteran newcomer Ryan Fitzpatrick for the Dolphins’ starting quarterback job this year.