



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Attorneys for Lei Wang, one of four women arrested in connection with the Orchids of Asia Day Spa sting in Jupiter, argued in court on Monday that video allegedly showing sex acts with New England Patriots’ owner Robert Kraft should be protected from release.

Judge Joseph Marx agreed to temporarily seal video and audio obtained by police in the prostitution case against 45-year-old Wang.

On Friday, Kraft’s lawyers were back in court in an effort to have video evidencewn out.

“They have to show the court and demonstrate to the court and prove to the court that defendant Robert Kraft has standing to make an allegation that his 4th amendment rights were violated, that he actually had a legally recognized expectation of privacy when he was in the spa paying for sex from the prostitutes inside the spa,” said Assistant State Attorney Greg Kridos.

Kraft’s attorneys filed a motion saying the police violated his constitutional right to privacy when they secretly installed video cameras at the Orchids of Asia day spa in January. They want those videos thrown out and the case and sealed.

Prosecutors say Kraft had no expectation of privacy either on January 19th or 20th when those videos were taken at the spa in Jupiter.

Kraft’s attorneys also argued planting secret cameras in the spa was a government over reach and that police had no reason to go to such extreme measures.

Kraft was one of 25 men caught in the sting operation.

The original case was a human trafficking investigation. So far, no one has been charged with trafficking. Prosecutors say police had every right to ask for and get permission to record those “sneak and peek” videos.

Hundreds of people were charged in the sting involving several massage parlors and day spas in Florida.

The billionaire NFL owner was charged in February with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution after being accused of paying for sex. He has pleaded not guilty.

Several media outlets, including CBS4 News, have argued that the video should be made public.

If the video is released, it wouldn’t be in the case against Kraft, but in the case against the spa owner Hua Zhang and manager Lei Wang.

Wang and Zhang have pleaded not guilty to charges that include maintaining a house of prostitution.