MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis named five experts to the newly-created blue-green algae task force on Monday afternoon.
DeSantis made the announcement during a press conference at Hobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge on Jupiter Island.
The task force’s mission will be to prioritize initiatives geared to reducing harmful algae blooms and toxic red tide.
The governor promised to create the task force at the start of his term to combat toxic algae in Florida’s waterways.
Part of the Governor’s budget includes $625 million to address environmental concerns.
Last year a toxic algae bloom overran Florida’s southern Gulf Coast, devastating sea life and driving people from the water.
Last summer, then Florida Governor Ricks Scott declared a state of emergency due to the impacts of red tide in Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, Manatee, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
Red tide is a naturally occurring toxic algae bloom that can be harmful to people with respiratory problems.