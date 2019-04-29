



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Dogs will do anything for their human, but how far would you go for your four legged best friend? One Florida man went so far, he completed the majority of a 1,100 mile hike across the Sunshine State carrying his blind dog on his back.

Kyle Rohrig is an avid hiker and his Shiba Inu named Katana usually accompanies him.

She’s easily logged 30 miles a day on their past trails, but when the Japanese hunting dog lost both eyes to glaucoma two months before the trek, he worried how she would fare on the trail.

Along with a friend, they headed north on the trail from Big Cypress near Miami in January and finished April 1 at Fort Pickens near Pensacola.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Rohrig hoisted the 21-pound Katana onto his backpack when they approached deep swampy areas and treacherous spots. He estimates he carried her for more than 800 miles.

