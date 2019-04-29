TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida drivers may be about to receive a very big reason to keep their eyes on the road.

A bill that would make texting while driving a primary traffic offense punishable by fines has received final passage by the Florida House.

The vote was 108-7 on Monday in favor of the bill, which now goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

Under current law, officers can only cite drivers for texting if they are pulled over for some other violation. The House-passed bill would allow officers to stop motorists simply for texting alone.

A first offense is punishable by a $30 fine, with a second offense costing $60. Court costs and fees also would apply. Only warnings will be given until January, when officers can write citations.

The texting ban does not apply to a driver using a navigation device or system or to a driver whose vehicle is stationary.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)