TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – A bill which mandates that discrimination against Jewish people be treated the same as acts of racial discrimination in public schools has gone to Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature.
The Senate unanimously passed the bill Monday, two days after a gunman opened fire in a California synagogue, killing one and injuring three others.
Lawmakers mentioned the shooting before passing the bill.
The bill also includes an extensive definition of anti-Semitism, including speech that makes dehumanizing or stereotypical allegations about the Jewish community.
The anti-Semitism definition also includes expressing hatred for Jews, calling for the killing or harming of a Jewish person, criticizing the collective power of the Jewish community, or accusing Jewish people or Israel of inventing or exaggerating the Holocaust.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)