FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Fleet Week has officially kicked off at Port Everglades with the arrival of five U.S. Navy ships and two from the U.S. Coast Guard along with a contingent of Marines from the II Marine Expeditionary Force from Camp LeJeune and the Navy Region Southeast Band from Jacksonville.

The visiting Navy ships are amphibious transport dock, a guided missile cruiser, destroyer, littoral (near shore) combat ship and a nuclear submarine.

There will be an official ship greeting reception at 5 p.m. at the Museum of Discovery and Science followed by the annual All Hands on Deck Welcoming Party at Esplanade Park.

The sailors, marines and Coast Guardsmen are scheduled to take part in events all week long that honor them and show gratitude for their service. They include the Fleet Week Golf Classic, a Salute to Veterans, the Take a Hero Fishing Tournament, a Celebrity Chefs Luncheon and taking in a Marlins game.

A full schedule of this week’s events can be found here.

The event is also a way for the men and women of the military to show the public the job they do and the type of military technology they use to protect and defend our country.

The 29th annual Fleet Week is organized by the nonprofit Broward Navy Days to celebrate the military.

