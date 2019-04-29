



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new development in the case of the South Florida man who pleaded guilty to mailing pipe bombs to critics of President Trump and members of the media.

Cesar Sayoc sent a handwritten letter to the judge overseeing his case.

In the letter, Sayoc reiterates his claim that he had no intention of the devices actually doing harm.

He says the only way they could have exploded was through direct contact with heat.

Sayoc also tells the judge, “I felt that this was a way to get these people off my back.”

Sayoc was arrested last October in Plantation.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in August. Sayoc is facing a possible life sentence.