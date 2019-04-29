Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people have died following a shooting that took place inside a home.
According to Miami Police, a 911 call came in at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Monday.
Police say during the call, arguing could be heard in the background.
Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Northwest 19th Avenue and upon arrival, police say the officers heard gunfire.
After entering the home, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Authorities say both victims have died.
It is not known if police have any suspects in the case.