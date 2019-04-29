  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Hank Tester
Filed Under:City of Miami Police Department, Deadly Shooting, Double Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Hank Tester, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Shooting


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people have died following a shooting that took place inside a home.

Police investigate a deadly shooting inside a Miami home. (Source: CBS4)

According to Miami Police, a 911 call came in at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Monday.

Police say during the call, arguing could be heard in the background.

Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Northwest 19th Avenue and upon arrival, police say the officers heard gunfire.

After entering the home, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say both victims have died.

It is not known if police have any suspects in the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s