By Amber Diaz
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – An event that Democratic Presidential Candidate Cory Booker was speaking at received a loud interruption Sunday afternoon.

While Booker was speaking at a Justice For All tour event at the Miami Soul Cafe, attendees were evacuated after a woman lost control of her minivan and slammed into the building.

Rescue workers had to remove the woman from her vehicle.

She was transported to a local area hospital but her status is unknown.

Booker was speaking at the event to discuss voting rights, particularly in the State of Florida.

After a delay due to the crash, the event went on as scheduled.

