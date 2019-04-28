Comments
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – An event that Democratic Presidential Candidate Cory Booker was speaking at received a loud interruption Sunday afternoon.
While Booker was speaking at a Justice For All tour event at the Miami Soul Cafe, attendees were evacuated after a woman lost control of her minivan and slammed into the building.
Rescue workers had to remove the woman from her vehicle.
She was transported to a local area hospital but her status is unknown.
Booker was speaking at the event to discuss voting rights, particularly in the State of Florida.
After a delay due to the crash, the event went on as scheduled.