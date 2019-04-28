  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:00 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMFacing South Florida with Jim DeFede
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florida News, Lauderhill Police Department, Local TV, Police Dog, Police K-9, Vegas Cabaret

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A police K-9 is recovering after he was injured Friday night while chasing a violent suspect.

Lauderhill Police say they were after a man wanted for a stabbing at the Vegas Cabaret on University Drive.

That suspect eventually ditched his car and took off on Southwest 3rd Street in Plantation.

Officers caught him quickly after that.

At some point during the incident, the K-9 was injured but investigators have not said how.

The dog was rushed to a vet nearby and is expected to make a full recovery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s