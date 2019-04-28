Comments
LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – A police K-9 is recovering after he was injured Friday night while chasing a violent suspect.
Lauderhill Police say they were after a man wanted for a stabbing at the Vegas Cabaret on University Drive.
That suspect eventually ditched his car and took off on Southwest 3rd Street in Plantation.
Officers caught him quickly after that.
At some point during the incident, the K-9 was injured but investigators have not said how.
The dog was rushed to a vet nearby and is expected to make a full recovery.