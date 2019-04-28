DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A two-vehicle accident in Broward County has sent two children to the hospital and shut down a major highway.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, southbound I-95 has been closed in the area of Southwest 10th Street following a crash.

Authorities say it occurred just after 11 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the highway.

When firefighters arrived, they say they found two vehicles damaged, one extensively that appeared to have struck a barrier wall.

BSO says there were three females in the second car, one adult and two small children.

The two female children received what authorities called severe, life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to Broward Health, one by ground and one by air.

The adult female suffered non-life threatening injuries but was still transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The first vehicle was occupied by a male driver who suffered non-life threatening injuries. He did not go to the hospital.

Authorities have yet to give an update on the status of any of the hospitalized females.

Florida Highway Patrol leads the investigation, which is ongoing.