Comments
AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — International Smoke is award-winning celebrity chef Michael Mina’s 45th restaurant nationwide.
The sprawling indoor, out door eatery is on the bottom floor of Aventura Mall’s new foodie centric wing.
The inspiration for the concept and menu came from their discovery that the word “Barbecue” has different interpretations all over the world. The menu features wood fired recipes from Korea, Japan, the U.S and the Middle East. It also has vegan options and fresh fish daily.
A signature favorite is the Smoked Korean Short Rib which is cooked in the smoker low and slow for 14 hours.
Here is today’s Digital Bite: Smoked Korean Short Rib
YIELD: 4-5 portions
TIME:
- 1 day of prep
- 6 hours of cooking
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 pounds beef, short rib bone-in, cut into 3 inch wide strips.
- 1 tbs cracked black pepper
- 1 tbs Korean Chili flake (known as Gochugaru). You can substitute Aleppo pepper or remove from recipe altogether
THE BRINE:
- 2 qts water
- 1 cup soy sauce (Tamari or gluten free is a great option)
- 1 piece ginger root: 2-3 inches long, unpeeled, cut in half
- 1 head garlic skin on, cut in half
- 1 cup sugar granulated
- 1 cup kimchi juice reserved from the kinchi listed below (simply strain and use the juice, leaving the cabbage. This does not need to be exact, just use all the juice from the kimchi you have purchased)
- 2 cups rice, sushi (our preference is a short grained, japanese rice named koshikari, but use what you know, prefer or trust)
- 3 cups water
- 2 cups kimchi cabbage or a mixture, anything you like will work here
THE SAUCE
- 1/2 cup soy sauce (tamari or gluten free)
- 1 cup apple cider or apple juice
- 1 cup corn syrup
- 1 tbs sesame oil toasted (Japanese or Korean)