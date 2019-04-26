



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Visiting the Little Haiti, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a New American bar and restaurant to a bistro combining popular flavors from Argentina and Spain.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Little Haiti, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink

Photo: ian t./Yelp

Topping the list is New American bar and restaurant Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink. Located at 130 N.E. 40th St., it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, with four stars out of 1,626 reviews on Yelp.

Behind this spot is James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz, who now boasts nine culinary outposts, according to Food and Wine Magazine. On the menu, expect a diverse range of dishes, from yellowfin tuna crudo to wood oven-roasted octopus to homemade pasta — plus beer, wine and specialty cocktails.

2. Mandolin Aegean Bistro

Photo: sheila p./Yelp

Next up is Mediterranean, Greek and Turkish spot Mandolin Aegean Bistro, situated at 4312 N.E. Second Ave. With four stars out of 1,308 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

This eatery is the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Ahmet Erkaya and Anastasia Koutsioukis, who opened the spot in a 1940s-style bungalow in 2009, according to its website. On the menu, look for a variety of meze appetizers, sandwiches and main dishes, like beef souvlaki and eggplant moussaka.

3. Fiorito

Photo: philip t./Yelp

The Argentine and Spanish spot Fiorito is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5555 N.E. Second Ave., 4.5 stars out of 314 reviews.

Behind this eatery are brothers Maximiliano and Cristian Alvarez, who named the spot after a Buenos Aires suburb known for being the home of famed soccer player Diego Armando Maradona, according to its website. On the menu, look for dishes sporting culinary traditions from Argentina, Italy and Spain, including empanadas, grilled steaks, pastas and milanesas.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.