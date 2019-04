CBS welcomes a brand new drama to the network this Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET/PT with the premiere of The Red Line. The Red Line stars Noah Wyle and takes place in the city of Chicago. A white cop mistakenly shoots and kills a black doctor which leads to life altering events for three different families.

The Red Line premieres with two one hour episodes this Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.