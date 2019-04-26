MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Another South Florida police agency is in the spotlight for yet another rough arrest.

This time, it involved the rough takedown of a teenage girl by a Miami Gardens police officer and it was all caught on video.

It happened back on April 18th, as police were responding to reports of a fight at Carol City Middle School.

The video shows an officer forcefully putting a 16-year-old girl down on the ground, before arresting her.

Authorities have not released the name of the officer involved, but police say the matter is under investigation.

Miami Gardens Police have released the following statement regarding the matter:

“The matter is currently under investigation. The investigation will include a review of all actions, to include those of the officer and the individual, who was arrested. We are asking that the public not rush to judgment, as these incidents must be fully investigated to ensure fairness to everyone involved.”

The name of the girl involved is not being released because she is a minor.

Carol City Middle School is located in the 3700 block of NW 188th Street in Miami Gardens.