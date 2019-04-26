  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
By Amber Diaz
Filed Under:Art, Fort Lauderdale, Local TV, New Art Exhibit, Ripped From The Headlines, South Florida News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – ‘Ripped From The Headlines/ is a provocative new art exhibit.

Its goal is to scare you into action.

You can go check it out at the F.A.T. Village Arts District at 521 NW 1st Ave in Fort Lauderdale.

It features 18 South Florida artists who take on a variety of issues.

CBS4’s Amber Diaz first passed a statue of a child hiding under a desk, then her eyes met six female figures. All with personal stories of how they were sexually assaulted.

The artist, Mary Catello said, “It shouldn’t be brushed under the carpet and we need to speak out.”

And then the big one in the corner body bags with toe-tags.

One patron said out loud, “If somebody can’t be moved by this exhibit, they’re dead.”

“These are all issues that we’re hearing about reading about reacting to every day,” said Elle Schorr, curator of the exhibit.

Sexual assault and gun reform were among the many topics portrayed in each exhibit.

Rolando Chang Barrero created body bags with toe-tags after the Sandy Hook and Parkland shootings.

“While we’re busy debating on which side of the argument we’re standing on children are dying,” said Barrero, South Florida visual artist.

He used real body bags. The sizes differ depending on the age of the child.

He says his exhibit like the many others is not meant to frighten you. They’re supposed to scare you into action.

“We have to be able to at least sort the bodies later of we’re not going to take care of the issue.”

Schorr said Manuel Oliver, The father of slain Parkland students Joaquin Oliver, will be painting a mural right here in his son’s honor on Saturday.

Amber Diaz

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s