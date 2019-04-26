  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have a quarterback.

Miami traded with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire QB Josh Rosen.

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins were in the market for a long-term solution at quarterback.

Following a disastrous rookie season with the Arizona Cardinals, Rsen may have fallen out of favor in Arizona.

Rosen threw for just 2,278 yards in 14 games as a rookie, completing 55.2 percent of his passes while tossing 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

He was also sacked 45 times, which was seventh-most in the league. It’s worth noting that every quarterback ahead of Rosen on the sacked list played a full 16 game schedule.

Rosen is owed just $6.23 million over the next three years (not including his guaranteed annual signing bonus payout of $2.7 million).

The second and third rounds took place on Friday while rounds four through seven are Saturday beginning at 2 p.m.

Join CBS4’s Jim Berry, Kim Bokamper and Mike Cugno for Dolphins Draft 2019 for a recap of each of Miami’s picks, airing Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.

