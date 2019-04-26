Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A former youth pastor accused of sexually battering a teen was arrest by Pembroke Pines police.
Luis Clarke faces 20 counts of sexual battery of a minor, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, and one count of cruelty toward a child.
Clarke, 38, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teen.
Pembroke Pines police said between the March 2016 to March 2017, Clarke began a coercive sexual relationship with a girl, at which time she was 16-years-old. The sexual batteries reportedly occurred inside Clarke’s Pembroke Pines home.
Police say because Clarke was a youth pastor at Abraza tu Sueño Church they’re worried that there may be other victims out there.