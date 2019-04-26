



PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Attorneys for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will ask a judge on Friday to throw out video evidence which allegedly shows him paying for sex acts twice at a Jupiter spa.

Kraft’s attorneys filed a motion saying the police violated his constitutional rights when they secretly installed video cameras at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January. They want those videos thrown out and the case and sealed.

The hearing follows a judge’s ruling Tuesday that the video will not be released to the public until after the trial is underway or the case is otherwise adjudicated.

In his Tuesday ruling to temporarily seal the video, Palm Beach County Judge Leonard Hanser cited Kraft’s fair trial rights. He ruled it can be released once a jury is sworn, the case is resolved via plea agreement or the prosecutors decide they no longer want to pursue the charges.

Hundreds of people were charged in the sting involving several massage parlors and day spas in Florida.

The billionaire NFL owner was charged in February with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution after being accused of paying for sex. He has pleaded not guilty.

Several media outlets, including CBS4 News, have argued that the video should be made public.

If the video is released, it wouldn’t be in the case against Kraft, but in the case against the spa owner Hua Zhang and manager Lei Wang.

Wang and Zhang have pleaded not guilty to charges that include maintaining a house of prostitution.