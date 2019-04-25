



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Smoke, fire and flavor is the name of the game at International Smoke, the latest restaurant at the new foodie wing at Aventura Mall, which includes Tap 42, Genuine Pizza and Pubbelly Sushi among others for celebrity chef Michael Mina, who has restaurants all over the U.S. including others here in South Florida.

“It’s my 45th restaurant nationwide, the fourth in Miami and probably my favorite and they are all like giving birth. It gets more exciting every time you do it,” Mina told CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo.

International Smoke is a collaboration between Ayesha Curry, wife of NBA player Steph Curry, and Chef Michael.

The inspiration for the concept and menu came from their discovery that the word “Barbecue” has different interpretations all over the world.

“Our menu is taking inspiration from all over the world, saying ‘what are the flavors, what are the woods used in Japan’ things of that nature. We have Korean to Japanese to Middle Eastern to American to Mexican,” he said.

The look is modern and fun, with live plants all over and whimsical art with dining indoors and out.

Our table is set with a plates of all signatures specialties. There’s the eye catching Thai coconut cornbread that’s sweet and savory and on the vegetable side, Chef’s Egyptian inspired whole-roasted cauliflower with tahina and, “Pomegranate seeds and sweet raisins. A little acidity and sweetness come together. It’s brined like a piece of pork roast in the oven, so all vegan,” chef said.

There’s rib tipped mac and cheese that melts in your mouth and St. Louis Barbecue Ribs topped with sugar, which is seared into the meat.

“It’s like a dessert rib! It does have a sweetness and then it has some fire alright,” said Petrillo after tasting.

There’s a shellfish tower that’s fire roasted and topped with steaming chamomile tea. It has Maine lobster, king crab prawns and oysters on it.

“As Barbra would say, that lobster is like ‘buttah,’” Petrillo said joking.

They sip creative cocktails like the Hawaiian inspired and fun Mai Tai, presented in an actual spam can.

They end their meal on International Smoke’s signature gigantic Korean Beef Short Rib.

“Low and slow is how we cook it in the smoker. For 14 hours low and slow,” said Chef.

“It’s the most tender piece of short rib I’ve ever had,” said Petrillo.

International Smoke is open 7 days a week for lunch and dinner and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more info visit www.internationalsmoke.com.