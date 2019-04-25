Comments
PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – It’s sentencing day for former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja who was convicted of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder in the killing of Corey Jones.
Jones’ van had broken down along an I-95 ramp when Raja confronted and shot him in October 2015.
Thursday morning, Corey’s older brother, CJ, said he still stunned and saddened by the loss.
“It’s like I’m in a horror dream, I’m hoping I can wake up so I can have my brother back,” he said. “It’s hard, it’s really hard, it’s really hard.”
Raja faces a minimum of 25 years in prison.