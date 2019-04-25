



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are heading into somewhat uncharted territory.

While the Dolphins haven’t been able to find any kind of consistent success since Dan Marino retired in 1999, they have never gone into an offseason knowing that the goal is a total rebuild.

Miami has only finished with a winning record in two of the past 15 seasons, making the postseason both times (2008, 2016) but losing handily in each.

Now the Dolphins are hitting the reset button, and general manager Chris Grier has seven picks to work with in Thursday’s NFL Draft.

LAST SEASON: Dolphins were worse than their 7-9 record — they allowed 6,257 yards, most in franchise history, and offense was also among league’s most inept, finishing ranked 31st.

After Miami missed playoffs for 15th time in 17 years, owner Stephen Ross fired coach Adam Gase and hired Patriots defensive play caller Brian Flores to take his place.

Ross then ordered a roster reboot and acknowledged it may take several seasons to build a consistent winner.

FREE AGENCY: Offseason overhaul included trading Ryan Tannehill to Titans and signing 36-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick as caretaker until Miami drafts franchise QB.

That could happen this year but many expect they’ll wait until 2020.

Dolphins also pared payroll by parting with three veteran DEs (including longtime Dolphins star Cameron Wake) and three starting OLs, creating lots of job openings for young players this year.

TEAM NEEDS: Defensive End-Outside Linebacker, Offensive Line, Defensive Tackle, Cornerback, Quarterback, Wide Receiver.

THEY DON’T NEED: Tight End, Running Back.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell; Alabama OL Jonah Williams; Houston DT Ed Oliver.

OUTLOOK: Poor drafts are biggest reason Dolphins have been stuck on treadmill of mediocrity past couple of decades.

For their rebuilding project to succeed they’ll need better choices, and the pressure is certainly on Grier, who took charge of football operations in latest organizational shake-up.

With multitude of needs, Dolphins may well trade down in first round to acquire additional picks, and they’re likely to take couple of edge rushers in first two days of draft.

