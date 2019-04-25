SANFORD (CBSMiami)- Arcade games can be fun and all, but a lot of times we’re told not to try what we see in a video game in real life.

One Florida man didn’t get the memo and dashed across several lanes of the busy Interstate 4 highway to escape deputies, in what looked like the human version of Frogger.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office posted helicopter video of the April 23rd pursuit on Twitter, where Randolph Moses, 28, was seen trying to elude law enforcement.

A suspect wanted out on a parole violation out of Duval County made things a whole lot worse for himself. 28-year-old Randolph Moses was involved in a minor fender-bender and bolted. Our Alert team caught him running on to I-4, under a semi and into afternoon traffic! #WeAreSCSO pic.twitter.com/kTdZhhXVIc — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) April 24, 2019

In the video, Moses jumped out of a forest area and ran directly onto the first three lanes of I-4. He then reached the median where a Seminole County deputy arrived soon after and began to chase him. That’s when Moses jumped over the guardrail, ran under a stopped semi truck and got past another three lanes filled with afternoon traffic.

Moses then attempted to run into another forest area, but the deputy caught up to him and he was arrested.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, Moses was involved in a minor car accident and ran from the scene. They also found that Moses was wanted for violating his parole out of Duval County.

His charges include hit and run, fleeing police and driving without a valid license.

Moses remains jailed on $17,500 bond.

It doesn’t look like he’ll be beating his high score any time soon.