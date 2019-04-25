MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Commission has once again requested that the U.S. Coast Guard conduct a safety waterway analysis and management system review of the Government Cut inlet, following a second deadly boating accident that claimed the lives of three people.

Christopher and Elisaine Colgan, 28-year-old Jennifer Munoz Cadavid were killed when Colgan’s 32-foot center console boat slammed into Government Cut’s north jetty. Troy Forte, 37, was seriously injured in the crash.

The crash happened Saturday around 9:30 p.m. They were celebrating Elisaine’s birthday – she would have turned 39 on Sunday.

The crash happened in the same area where Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez and two others died in a boat crash in September of 2016.

“Something must be done—six lives have been lost in less than three years in the same area,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

The Miami Beach City Commission in the past has called for additional lights on the jetty.

In a statement, the U.S. Coast Guard said that after a thorough 2017 study, the Captain of the Port of Miami determined that the current, color-coded buoys at the mouth of Government were sufficient and said additional lights would interfere with existing aids.

Another study in 2015 also said the current buoys were sufficient.

The Coast Guard urges boaters to follow the speed limit and navigational rules.