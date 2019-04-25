



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in Pembroke Pines, which shut down part of US 27, just south of Pines Boulevard Thursday morning.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound lanes of U.S. 27, according to authorities.

Pembroke Pines police had said in a tweet that northbound lanes of US-27 are being reopened, but the southbound lanes would remain closed.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a dark-colored small SUV under a semi-trailer truck.

UPDATE: The northbound lanes of US-27 are being reopened. The southbound lanes will remain closed. https://t.co/bxz2GArnp8 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) April 25, 2019

The front part of the dark-colored SUV was pinned underneath the rear wheels of the truck.

Several emergency vehicles and investigators were also seen at the scene of the crash.

Police have not released the name of the person who was killed in the accident, as the investigation continues.

Traffic in both directions was affected for hours.

