MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nearly 30 thousand people are expected to lace up their sneakers and take part in the Mercedes Benz Corporate Run in Downtown Miami.
The race starts at Biscayne Boulevard and SE 1st Street and ends between NE 3rd Street and 2nd Street.
There will be a number of road closures for the race beginning at 2 p.m. including the northbound lanes of Biscayne Boulevard from Chopin Plaza to NE 5th Street. The southbound lanes will be used for two way traffic.
The race kicks off at 6:45 p.m.
The closures will last until 11 p.m.