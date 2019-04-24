



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Some lucky students in Miami-Dade County received the surprise of their lifetime.

They’re going to college, all expenses paid!

Wednesday afternoon a crowd of 17 sophomores at the Miami Central High School gathered for what appeared to be a typical assembly but would turn out to be anything but.

Worried they were all in trouble, the students looked around only to realize that it was not typical assembly but instead a chance of a lifetime.

Appearing on stage to inform them of that during the gathering was Shane Battier.

The former professional basketball player was there to surprise the students with a four-year Florida prepaid college scholarship making them scholars of The Battier Take Charge Foundation’s GUIDE program.

“I was really surprised, all I know is that I heard my name called but I was like, I didn’t do anything wrong,” said Wadly Josaphat.

He along with the 16 other students did in fact to everything right and on their way, after 2 more years of hard work, to the scholarship.

“All their lives they have been told no, this is the first time someone says yes,” said Battier about the group of students selected. He went on to say that the yes was to their dreams, their education, and opportunity.

The GUIDE program is about to graduate the first class that was started two years ago.

“It’s a grand opportunity,” Exclaimed Angela Dawkins. She is one the students who met Shane face to face and received her GUIDE program certificate. Realizing what she has accomplished she added. “This is something not a lot of kids get to have, especially in this kind of school.”

The day was about celebrating but over the next two years the students will work with mentors to ensure they graduate high school and prepare for college.

Days like this are ones that Shane and the foundation hope to see more of.

“If you’re diligent and inspired you can make dreams come true,” added Battier.

For now these 17 students at Miami Central High School will be dreaming of what colleges they can apply to thanks to the Foundation.