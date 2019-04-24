



CBS TELEVISION STATIONS SOUTH FLORIDA

WFOR/WBFS-TV

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

JOB TITLE: Microwave Technician – 3 Positions

DESCRIPTION: Primary duties involve gathering News material, Non-Linear gathering. ENG Microwave, Satellite, uplink Operation, LiveU and Dejero. Coordinate microwave and satellite feeds for both recorded programming and live news broadcasts. Troubleshoot and resolve technical difficulties along with Engineering Maintenance quickly and accurately to changing the news needs.

Must be available to work all shifts if needed. Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

At least one year of relevant experience in a broadcast facility, such as a TV station or Cable/Satellite.

AS/BS degree in a relevant field a plus.

Ability to multitask in a live news broadcast environment.

Excellent communication skills within and between station departments.

Excellent computer skills on common computer platforms.

Familiar with Grass Valley Stratus a plus.

Willing and able to work any shift in a 24/7/365 working environment, including weekends and holidays.

Apply here: https://cbs.avature.net/cbstvscareers

It is the continuing policy of CBS to afford equal employment opportunity to qualified individuals regardless of their race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, physical or mental disability, veteran or disabled veteran status; and to conform to applicable laws and regulations. This policy of equal employment covers all aspects of the employment relationship including application, initial employment, promotion, transfer, selection for training opportunities and wage/salary administration. CBS recognizes that its continued growth and business success depends on the development and utilization of the full range of the nation’s human resources. Posted 4/23/19